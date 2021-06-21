WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Claudette has now downgraded to a depression, but South Mississippi may still...
Tropical Storm Claudette downgraded to depression, may still bring wind and rain
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts
Team officials say the plain is available as a charter plane during the offseason. Many flights...
New England Patriots’ plane spotted at Gulfport airport
Tropical Storm Claudette officially formed Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Claudette formed Saturday morning
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
We go now live to Chancelor Winn who is in North Jackson County to bring us more about the area...
LIVE REPORT: Claudette spawns tornado, leaves destruction in Jackson County
Instead of the usual long summer break, the Gulfport School District will soon be back in...
Flexible schedule improves learning retention for Gulfport ESL students
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race