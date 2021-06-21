WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes
Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette
A 26-year-old D’Iberville man was stranded in a tree for over an hour after overturning a kayak...
Man rescued from tree after kayak overturned in Tuxachanie Creek

Latest News

Meredith Steele started a TikTok challenge to raise money for the LGBTQ community.
Viral TikTok challenge raises money for server, LGBTQ kids
Meredith Steele started a TikTok challenge to raise money for the LGBTQ community.
Viral TikTok challenge raises money for LGBTQ kids
First Lady Jill Biden expected to visit Jackson Tuesday to help boost vaccination efforts...
White House releases schedule for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Jackson
Steven Spielberg's production company signs a deal with Netflix.
Spielberg’s production company to make several films a year for Netflix