Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery tie the knot in Los Cabos

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints head coach Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery will tie the knot tonight in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Payton and Montgomery’s wedding will take place at the glitzy One and Only Palmilla. A room at the 5-star resort will set you back $1,700 a night. The resort sits on the Baja Peninsula alongside the Sea of Cortez in Mexico.

Payton and Montgomery got engaged in November of 2019.

Montgomery is the former Miss West Virginia.

