More showers and storms possible today

Happy Father’s Day! We have started off dry, but showers and storms are possible by midday and this afternoon. Some storms may produce heavy downpours. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon.

A few showers may linger tonight. It will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. We’ll likely see more showers and storms on Monday. Because the ground is so saturated, any additional heavy rain could lead to flooding. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A front moving in from the north will bring more showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers and storms are possible by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Claudette has weakened into a tropical depression, but it is expected to become a tropical storm again near the Carolinas. It is not a concern for South Mississippi. No other systems are expected to develop at this time.

