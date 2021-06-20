WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

More showers and storms possible today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Father’s Day! We have started off dry, but showers and storms are possible by midday and this afternoon. Some storms may produce heavy downpours. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon.

A few showers may linger tonight. It will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. We’ll likely see more showers and storms on Monday. Because the ground is so saturated, any additional heavy rain could lead to flooding. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A front moving in from the north will bring more showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A few showers and storms are possible by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Claudette has weakened into a tropical depression, but it is expected to become a tropical storm again near the Carolinas. It is not a concern for South Mississippi. No other systems are expected to develop at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Claudette has now downgraded to a depression, but South Mississippi may still...
Tropical Storm Claudette downgraded to depression, may still bring wind and rain
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts
Team officials say the plain is available as a charter plane during the offseason. Many flights...
New England Patriots’ plane spotted at Gulfport airport
Tropical Storm Claudette officially formed Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Claudette formed Saturday morning
Brock Banks Jr. (L) and Akarion Johnson (R)
2 teens arrested in murder of man buying ATV, bringing total to 5

Latest News

Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
T-storms possible Sunday
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes
Tropical Storm Claudette has now downgraded to a depression, but South Mississippi may still...
Tropical Storm Claudette downgraded to depression, may still bring wind and rain