Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an early morning Gulfport shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Gulfport police responded to the 100 block of Brentwood Boulevard off Cowan Lorraine Road for a complaint of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers learned there was a birthday party at the residence with around 70 people attending. As the party was ending, a fight broke out and guns were fired, police said.

A man was shot and then taken to a Biloxi hospital in a private vehicle, where he is listed in stable conditon.

Several cars in the area were also shot.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

