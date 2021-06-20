Flexible schedule improves learning retention for Gulfport ELS students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instead of the usual long summer break, the Gulfport School District will soon be back in class, starting their new flexible schedule on July 23.

The year-round school schedule calls for 45-day terms with two-week breaks in between. Educators hope the change will cutdown on educators re-teaching students vital information each start of the grade.

“We spend the first four or five weeks of the school year trying to catch up,” 28th St. Elementary School Principal Robin Auringer said. “Going to that flex schedule helps.”

Starting the school year earlier and with more breaktime is a plus for families looking to travel more. However, Gulfport educators are more focused on how the schedule will keep lessons fresh in students’ minds, including those learning English for the first time.

In total, the Gulfport School District has 275 active students in its ESL, or “English as a Second Language” program. While most students have a Hispanic background, the program caters to children with different nationalities and ethnicities.

Elementary students are tutored by an ESL professionals multiple times a week until they are enrolled into an ESL class on middle and high school levels.

“Our (ELS) population is a big part of the Gulfport School District,” ELS Coordinator Crystal Wade said. “It’s actually a major reason why the school district was able to attain its A status.”

ESL teachers see the positives in the upcoming school year, including less chances of students forgetting language lessons during the summer slide and more time for extra curriculars, such as special clubs and events that cater to their needs.

“It’s also an opportunity for remediation, so kids who are struggling can also use that time to catch up and get more one-on-one time with teachers,” Wade said.

While Gulfport school leaders look at how the flexible schedule could improve the ESL program, they also stress their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Home language is important,” Wade said.

Educators want students to continue their traditions and cultures, not just at home, but in the classrooms and summer camps.

“We are definitely making sure to cater to them in our activities too, bringing in their experiences,” 28th Street Elementary School Librarian Jodie Gunn said. “It’s just really fun to be able to build those relationships with the kids.”

With year-round school, educators hope they have more chances for inclusion among the entire student body with cultural fairs and other events.

Officials also hope more students outside of the ESL program take advantage of the Seal of Biliteracy, which is awarded to graduates who demonstrate excellence in English and another world language.

The seal will be available for the first time this upcoming school year.

“That diversity piece, we are really being intentional working toward,” Wade said. “It opens up plenty of opportunities. It raises rates of pay when you have that credential which is nationally recognized.”

Overall, educators feel the flexible schedule will encourage bilingual students toward their graduation days.

“Having two languages is a gift,” Wade said. “Our students can and will achieve with the proper support.”

For more information about the Gulfport School District's ESL Program, click here.

