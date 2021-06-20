WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Daughter of Vicksburg woman found dead in Russia

Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went...
Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.(WVUE/Raycom)
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, the reports said.

Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. Her mother, Beccy Serou, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, told NPR that her daughter had last texted her: “In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not being abducted.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a woman’s body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified.

Catherine Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at a university in Nizhny Novgorod, a major city adjacent to Bor, news reports said.

Beccy Serou told NPR that her daughter was in a hurry to get to a clinic Tuesday and may have gotten into a passing car.

“I think that when she saw that the person wasn’t driving to the clinic, but instead was driving into a forest, she panicked,” Beccy Serou said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes
Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts

Latest News

Tropical Storm Claudette forms 4 a.m. June 19, 2021
Claudette, rainfall totals, storm surge, peak wind gusts, and tornado surveys
Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
We go now live to Chancelor Winn who is in North Jackson County to bring us more about the area...
LIVE REPORT: Claudette spawns tornado, leaves destruction in Jackson County
Instead of the usual long summer break, the Gulfport School District will soon be back in...
Flexible schedule improves learning retention for Gulfport ESL students
A 26-year-old D’Iberville man was stranded in a tree for over an hour after overturning a kayak...
Man rescued from tree after kayak overturned in Tuxachanie Creek