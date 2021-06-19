WLOX Careers
Tropical Storm Claudette officially formed this morning. Flash flooding still a threat.

By Wesley Williams
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Claudette officially formed early Saturday morning while over Louisiana. Claudette is expected to move across southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi throughout Saturday, creating wet and windy conditions. For Saturday, expect windy conditions with periods of rain. Tornadoes will be possible. Coastal flooding is expected when high tide occurs this morning through midday. Flash flooding is possible but the threat will be lower now that the heaviest rains are pushing into Alabama.

