Pass Christian’s Cory McGee competes in Olympic qualifier

EUGENE, Ore. (WLOX) - An athlete from Pass Christian is inches closer to qualifying for the US Olympic team as she competes in the 2021 trials this weekend.

Cory McGee qualified for the women’s 1500 meter semifinals, finishing third in her heat. According to Mcgee’s former Florida track team, she finished eighth in the overall preliminary round of the 1,500 meters.

U.S. Olympic Trials Update



Women's 1,500:



Gator Great Cory McGee finishes eighth and advances to the semifinals, set for tomorrow evening.#GoGators 🐊🇺🇸 | @CoryMcGeeRuns — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 18, 2021

WLOX News recently spoke with Cory while she was training in Colorado for the trials in Oregon. At the time, she was one of ten women in the country with qualifying time.

Cory will hit the track again Saturday for the semi-finals, where she will be running the 800 meter. The quarterfinals are set for June 24.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

