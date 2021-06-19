WLOX Careers
MSU psychology clinic to offer free mental health services

The Mississippi State University’s psychology clinic has CARES Act funding to provide mental health services to children and their families for a year.(WLBT)
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: Jun. 19, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State University’s psychology clinic has CARES Act funding to provide mental health services to children and their families for a year.

“The services that we’re providing this year are consultation,” explains Dr. Melanie Walsh.

“You can call and get just kind of a mental health check-in on your kiddo. We’re providing clinical screening to get kind of an idea of perhaps what diagnoses we might be seeing, if any. Finally, we’re providing free mental health therapy for those kids who might meet the threshold for that and need that.”

You can get up to six free sessions and all of the services are provided via telehealth.

The services are available for children ages six to 17.

For more information, call 662-325-0895.

