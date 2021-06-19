WLOX Careers
Harrison Central’s Carlous Williams to sign with PRCC

By Michael Dugan
Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Harrison Central star forward Carlous Williams will play for the Pearl River Wildcats. This was confirmed Thursday by WLOX and Williams made it official on Twitter Friday night.

Williams was originally committed to South Carolina.

He was a key piece for a handful of successful Red Rebel squads, including the most recent team’s trip to the state semifinals in Jackson.

