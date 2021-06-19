Harrison Central’s Carlous Williams to sign with PRCC
Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Harrison Central star forward Carlous Williams will play for the Pearl River Wildcats. This was confirmed Thursday by WLOX and Williams made it official on Twitter Friday night.
Blessed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Pw3PBpCGBf— theofficialgorilla (@HungryLous) June 19, 2021
Williams was originally committed to South Carolina.
He was a key piece for a handful of successful Red Rebel squads, including the most recent team’s trip to the state semifinals in Jackson.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.