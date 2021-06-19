Flash flood warning issued in parts of South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Even though PTC 3 hasn’t upgraded to a tropical storm, the chance for severe weather continues tonight with storms capable of severe flooding and tornadoes.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Hancock and Harrison County. The flash flood warning will be in effect until 3:15a.m. early Saturday morning.

According to Hancock County EMA Director Brian Adam, 216 streets are flooded in Hancock County. That number could grow as we approach high tide later this morning. It also needs to be noted that the Gulf Coast is still under a tropical storm warning.

The National Hurricane Center continues to label this system as a potential tropical cyclone because a well-defined center of low pressure has not formed yet.

