WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Flash flood warning issued in parts of South Mississippi

Even though PTC 3 hasn’t upgraded to a tropical storm, the chance for severe weather continues...
Even though PTC 3 hasn’t upgraded to a tropical storm, the chance for severe weather continues tonight with flooding and tornadoes.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Even though PTC 3 hasn’t upgraded to a tropical storm, the chance for severe weather continues tonight with storms capable of severe flooding and tornadoes.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for Hancock and Harrison County. The flash flood warning will be in effect until 3:15a.m. early Saturday morning.

According to Hancock County EMA Director Brian Adam, 216 streets are flooded in Hancock County. That number could grow as we approach high tide later this morning. It also needs to be noted that the Gulf Coast is still under a tropical storm warning.

The National Hurricane Center continues to label this system as a potential tropical cyclone because a well-defined center of low pressure has not formed yet.

For the latest developments on the tropical weather expected this week, click here. To see the latest hourly rain chances and wind speeds for your location, please download the WLOX First Alert Weather App or visit the First Alert Weather webpage.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHC Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 track 4 PM 6.18.21
Tropical system to bring gusty winds and heavy rain bands
According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the...
Tropical storm warning issued for Mississippi Gulf Coast
Taylor Habina, 25, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death...
Suspect admitted to drinking, then fleeing after fatal hit-and-run, says affidavit
Rudy Toler, 41, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after police say he led...
Weekend police chase began with road rage shots fired at kids, say authorities
Dr. Robert Wiemer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charged Friday in federal court. For years,...
Coast doctor sentenced to probation for illegally prescribing narcotics

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding tonight
Weather update in Jackson County
Weather update in Jackson County
Tropical weather watch in Harrison County
Weather update in Harrison County
Tropical weather watch in Hancock County
Weather update in Hancock County