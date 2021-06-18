WLOX Careers
Tropical Storm Claudette formed Saturday morning

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are still possible for South Mississippi
Tropical Storm Claudette officially formed Saturday morning.
By Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan and Eric Jeansonne
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Claudette officially formed early Saturday morning. Strong gusty winds over 40 mph extend well away from the center, which is expected to track through southeast Louisiana through Saturday morning. There have been some gusts near 55-60 MPH in parts of South Mississippi.

South Mississippi can expect some more rain bands Saturday morning. Thanks to the heavy rainfall, there could be areas that see flash flooding through the morning. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. Remember, never try to drive through flooded roads!

Coastal flooding with tides running 2-3 feet above normal is expected along the coast of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

Winds may gust over tropical storm force at times with isolated wind gusts over 50 mph in some heavier rain bands. A brief tornado can not be ruled out with some of the stronger rain bands.

The majority of the heavy, squally weather is expected to move out around noon Saturday, but showers and breezy conditions will linger into Saturday evening.

Sandbags are available for residents in some areas where the potential of flooding is a concern.

Hurricane season will peak three months from now in September. To see the latest hourly rain chances and wind speeds for your location, please download the WLOX First Alert Weather App or visit the First Alert Weather webpage.

