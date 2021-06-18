Tropical Storm Warning in effect

Tropical weather in the Gulf is expected to threaten heavy rainfall and flooding to the Gulf Coast today, including South Mississippi. Squalls will be likely today. Widespread downpours are expected tonight into Saturday. Early Friday morning, the north-moving Gulf disturbance remained poorly organized but still has a high chance to become a depression or storm later today. It is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana tonight and roll across southern Mississippi tomorrow. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect due to the possibility of seeing sustained winds greater than 39 miles per hour mainly from Friday night into Saturday. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect due to the possibility of 2-3 feet higher than normal tides on Friday and Saturday; high tide both days will be from about 8 AM to noon. And a Flash Flood Watch is in effect due to the potential for four to eight inches of rainfall through Sunday morning. The threat of flooding rainfall will be high on Friday and Saturday. But, the threat of flooding rainfall will rapidly decrease Sunday. Our threats are expected to decrease Sunday as the storm will be moving inland and weakening to the north of our area.