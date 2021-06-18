Tropical impacts will worsen Friday night into Saturday for South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Rain bands began moving into South Mississippi early Friday. Squalls will likely continue on and off through the day Friday. Widespread downpours are expected Friday night into Saturday.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The north-moving Gulf disturbance has struggled to get better organized. However, it still has a high chance to become a depression or storm by Friday night. It is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Friday night and roll across southern Mississippi Saturday.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

6-18-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update (WLOX)

WATCHES / WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect due to the possibility of seeing sustained winds greater than 39 miles per hour mainly from Friday night into Saturday. A Coastal Flood Warning is also in effect due to the possibility of 2-3 feet higher than normal tides on Friday and Saturday; high tide both days will be from about 8 AM to noon.

And a Flash Flood Watch is in effect due to the potential for four to eight inches of rainfall through Sunday morning. The threat of flooding rainfall will be high on Friday and Saturday. But, the threat of flooding rainfall will rapidly decrease Sunday.

Our threats are expected to decrease Sunday as the storm will be moving inland and weakening to the north of our area

Due to the unorganized nature of this system, it is difficult to say which counties will see the highest totals as it will depend on the overall track of the center, and where heavy rain bands set up.

Sandbags are available for residents in some areas where the potential of flooding is a concern.

