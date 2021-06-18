WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Top Miss. Dems to introduce legislation to replace Confederate Memorial Day with Juneteenth

State Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
State Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senate Majority Leader Derrick T. Simmons and Senator David Blount are seeking to end Mississippi’s Confederate Memorial Day.

The Senators say they will sponsor legislation to repeal the holiday and replace it with Juneteenth.

Mississippi and Alabama both celebrate Confederate Memorial Day on the last Monday in April.

Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The legislation will be brought forward at the beginning of the 2022 legislative session.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-18-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update
Tropical impacts will worsen Friday night into Saturday for South Mississippi
According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the...
Tropical storm warning issued for Mississippi Gulf Coast
Taylor Habina, 25, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death...
Suspect admitted to drinking, then fleeing after fatal hit-and-run, says affidavit
Rudy Toler, 41, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after police say he led...
Weekend police chase began with road rage shots fired at kids, say authorities
Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport

Latest News

Residents across the Gulf Coast have been busy shoveling sand and making preparations for...
South Mississippi preparing for tropical weather this weekend
Zeal Boutique, a popular women's clothing store in downtown Ocean Springs, caught fire Thursday...
Fire ‘devastates’ popular boutique in downtown Ocean Springs
For more than a year, an osprey family has nested in the crow's next of the old USS Biloxi mast...
Osprey family ‘rule the roost’ at Biloxi Small Craft Harbor
Brock Banks Jr. (L) and Akarion Johnson (R)
2 teens arrested in murder of man buying ATV, bringing total to 5
Wendell Paris, Sr. and other students, faculty from Tuskegee Institute protesting for equality
‘Treat it as a working holiday’: Civil rights giant says Juneteenth is a day to grind against injustices in our communities