WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Student with Down syndrome left out of cheerleader team yearbook photo

By KSL staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAYTON, Utah (KSL) - There is controversy in Utah after a girl with Down syndrome was left out of a cheerleading team’s yearbook photo.

The eighth grader isn’t complaining about it herself publicly, but her big sister is taking up the cause.

Summer break for schools is usually a happy time for students. But at Shoreline Junior High School, one student came home disappointed.

“She was sad that she was not included,” said Jordyn Poll, Morgyn Poll’s sister.

Morgyn, who just finished eighth grade, was saddened when she saw she was not in the cheerleading team picture the yearbook used.

“There were two pictures that were taken. One picture was taken with Morgyn, and one picture was taken without Morgyn,” Jordyn said.

The team picture not used shows Morgyn front and center.

“I don’t think discrimination was intended,” her sister said. “I don’t think that there was malice. I don’t think that people meant to be mean.”

Morgyn was the team manager, going to meets and practices with them.

“When we asked her how she felt, she said, ‘These are my friends, and I want them to know that they’re my friends,’” Jordyn said.

Jordyn posted about it on Facebook, and it took off. Hundreds of comments and growing showed support for Morgyn, telling her she’s beautiful and did nothing wrong.

“I’m overwhelmed at the good, and I’m overwhelmed at the ability to rally people to get there,” the big sister said. “At the end of the day, the most important thing to do is to love everybody.”

Davis County School District released a statement saying they are saddened by the mistake that happened.

They apologized to the family, and they are working to try to find out why and how this happened, so it never happens again.

The family isn’t mad at the school or the school district, but they hope it is a learning opportunity for the future.

Some members of the cheerleading squad have been harassed on social media over the incident.

The school district is discouraging placing any blame on Morgyn’s teammates.

Copyright 2021 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-18-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update
Tropical impacts will worsen Friday night into Saturday for South Mississippi
According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the...
Tropical storm warning issued for Mississippi Gulf Coast
Taylor Habina, 25, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death...
Suspect admitted to drinking, then fleeing after fatal hit-and-run, says affidavit
Rudy Toler, 41, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after police say he led...
Weekend police chase began with road rage shots fired at kids, say authorities
Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport

Latest News

Residents across the Gulf Coast have been busy shoveling sand and making preparations for...
South Mississippi preparing for tropical weather this weekend
Zeal Boutique, a popular women's clothing store in downtown Ocean Springs, caught fire Thursday...
Fire ‘devastates’ popular boutique in downtown Ocean Springs
For more than a year, an osprey family has nested in the crow's next of the old USS Biloxi mast...
Osprey family ‘rule the roost’ at Biloxi Small Craft Harbor
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam