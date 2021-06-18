WLOX Careers
Postal work continues despite first Juneteenth federal holiday

The U.S. Postal Service will continue delivering mail on both Friday and Saturday for 2021 because there wasn't enough time to plan for the first federal observation of Juneteenth.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal employees have Friday off and many states and counties have followed suit, closing their offices on short notice to mark the first federal holiday of Juneteenth.

But the U.S. Postal Service will continue delivering mail on both Friday and Saturday for 2021.

It all comes down to timing, according to a spokesperson for the USPS. President Joe Biden only signed the measure into law Thursday, giving little time for preparation to observe the June 19th holiday on Friday, since it falls on a weekend.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to cease the operations of the Postal Service to accommodate an observance over the next 24-48 hours,” USPS spokeswoman Deb Fetterly said, noting that the agency is part of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

“Closing down our operations without providing appropriate time would lead to operational disruptions and be a disservice to our customers and those who rely upon us,” Fetterly explained. For that reason, the Postal Service will be operating on June 18 and 19, 2021, on a normal schedule, serving our customers to the best of our ability.”

That might not be the case in years to come, however. Fetterly said the the postal service is “fully supportive” of the new holiday and it will undertake a discussion about recognizing it in the future with its union, management associations and other stakeholders.

Despite the postal system being created by the Constitution, the mail delivery service is only considered a quasi-federal agency under the executive branch. It receives no federal tax dollars, instead relying on stamp and supply sales to support itself.

The USPS is one of the largest employers in the United States with more than 600,000 employees who deliver nearly half the world’s mail.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

