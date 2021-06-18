Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the end date of the State of Emergency as it relates to COVID-19.

The announcement comes two days after House Speaker Philip Gunn called for the order to come to an end.

It’s a reversal from Reeves’ response to Gunn’s suggestion, when the governor’s office reasoned why the State of Emergency was still in place.

“The State of Emergency has remained in effect for the sole purpose that it is necessary to ensure the men and women in uniform, who have done such an admirable job delivering these resources, can continue to be paid until their mission is complete. There have been no state restrictions in place for quite some time now!” the statement read in part.

The State of Emergency will now be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on August 15.

Before then, the state will begin removing the National Guard from COVID-19 operations. The National Guard has been assisting in testing and vaccinations across the state.

Reeves still urged Mississippians to get vaccinated and follow health guidelines.

“While a State of Emergency should no longer be necessary after August 15, all Mississippians should remain vigilant, get vaccinated, and follow public health guidance,” Reeves said.

Despite the drop in COVID-19 cases, Mississippi ranks last in the nation in vaccination rate at 35.4%, a whopping 2% lower than 49th-ranked Louisiana.

Nearly a dozen states have already surpassed a 60% vaccination rate.

“Mississippi is winning the battle against COVID-19! Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have served with honor and dedication supporting the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force since March 2020,” Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles said. “The Governor’s timeline to lift Mississippi’s State of Emergency declaration on August 15, 2021, ensures our over 1,500 service members complete all necessary out-processing requirements and receive the benefits and entitlements they have earned during their dedicated service to our state.”

