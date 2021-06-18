WLOX Careers
Mississippi emergency teams ready to respond in event of tropical weather, says governor

By Lindsay Knowles
Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves took to social media Friday morning to encourage Mississippi residents to stay safe and be prepared as tropical weather threatens the Gulf Coast.

In his post, Reeves said the state’s Emergency Operations Center is currently at a Level 2, which means they are ready to respond in the event of a disaster. Emergency teams, including search and rescue, are prepared if needed, said the governor.

Just spoke with Director McCraney at MEMA. State EOC at Level 2 Virtual. We are prepared to respond (S&R teams) to...

Posted by Tate Reeves on Friday, June 18, 2021

Reeves shared a post from MEMA, noting that he has been in communication with the agency’s director Stephen McCraney.

As of Friday morning, the system remained unorganized. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the South Mississippi. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm as it tracks north towards the Gulf Coast. Overnight landfall is expected to happen overnight Friday and into Saturday morning with heavy rain up to 8″ with more possible in low-lying areas.

To see the latest forecast for tropical weather, click here.

