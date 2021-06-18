WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the...
Tropical storm warning issued for Mississippi Gulf Coast
Taylor Habina, 25, is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death...
Suspect admitted to drinking, then fleeing after fatal hit-and-run, says affidavit
6-18-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update: The Gulf disturbance has a high chance of becoming a...
Tropical storm warning remains in effect for South MS; Landfall expected Friday night
Rudy Toler, 41, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after police say he led...
Weekend police chase began with road rage shots fired at kids, say authorities
Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport

Latest News

Residents across the Gulf Coast have been busy shoveling sand and making preparations for...
South Mississippi preparing for tropical weather this weekend
Zeal Boutique, a popular women's clothing store in downtown Ocean Springs, caught fire Thursday...
Fire ‘devastates’ popular boutique in downtown Ocean Springs
For more than a year, an osprey family has nested in the crow's next of the old USS Biloxi mast...
Osprey family ‘rule the roost’ at Biloxi Small Craft Harbor
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead