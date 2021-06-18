WLOX Careers
Coast doctor sentenced to probation for illegally prescribing narcotics

Dr. Robert Wiemer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charged Friday in federal court. For years, he operated a pain management practice on Klondyke Road in Long Beach.
By Lindsay Knowles
Updated: 8 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach doctor will spend the next three years on probation after pleading guilty to one charge of illegally distributing medication.

Dr. Robert Wiemer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charged Friday in federal court. For years, he operated a pain management practice on Klondyke Road in Long Beach.

Wiemer was initially indicted in January 2019 on 59 felony charges for illegally prescribing pain medication and sedatives, as well as additional charges of spending money received from the illegal activity.

A jury failed to reach a verdict in his November 2019 trial.

Court documents filed in 2019 said Wiemer used a location outside his professional practice to distribute oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, diazepam, clonazepam and carisoprodol dating back as far 2014. The documents also accused him of engaging in monetary transactions with property greater than $10,000 with amounts varying from $10,192 to $138,952.

Wiemer was sentenced Friday to three months probation and a $9,500 fine. As part of his sentencing agreement, the court has also ruled that he can no longer apply for or hold DEA registration, which is required to prescribe medications.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

