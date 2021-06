JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Lady Jill Biden will be in Jackson next week.

The trip is part of her effort to get more people vaccinated.

She will be visiting vaccine sites in the city Tuesday, June 22.

Mississippi ranks last in the nation in vaccination rate at 35.4%, a whopping 2% lower than 49th-ranked Louisiana. Nearly a dozen states have already surpassed a 60% vaccination rate.

