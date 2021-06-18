Fire devastates popular boutique in downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A popular women’s clothing boutique in downtown Ocean Springs is now closed after going up in flames Thursday.

Zeal Boutique, located on Washington Avenue, caught fire less than an hour after closing for the night.

Ocean Springs firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames with no damage to neighboring stores.

While the fire is devastating to the business, employees are just grateful that no one was hurt.

For those of you who don’t know, our Ocean Springs location caught fire today. This was devastating news that no one... Posted by Zeal Boutique on Thursday, June 17, 2021

“It’s the worst feeling in the world. This has been my baby for the last three years and I just can’t imagine going up in smoke like it did. I’m just thankful that I wasn’t here and none of my girls were here. I mean, it was devastating,” said Brandi McMahan, the store’s manager.

A post on the store’s Facebook page Thursday night said smoke and soot damage will impact the boutique, along with some nearby stores, for a little while.

“This was devastating news that no one wants to hear about their small business,” reads the post. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. We can never express our love and gratitude. We are so thankful no one was hurt and things can be replaced. To the firefighters and cops, y’all are amazing and deserve all the credit in the world. We appreciate every single person who was there for us!”

Ocean Springs Fire Department is still investigating how the fire started.

In the meantime, Zeal’s Pascagoula and Mobile locations remain open. They also offer online shopping on the Zeal website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.