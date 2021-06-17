WLOX Careers
Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras to help decrease crime

By Jwan Jordan
Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras on its properties in order to decrease crime and promote safety. According to Waveland Mayor Mike Smith, the cameras will significantly help with that goal.

“The thought is the cameras will catch people who vandalize city parks, the lighthouse and other public properties,” Waveland Mayor Mike Smith said. “Police think the cameras would be an asset for them.”

Smith said that the Waveland Lighthouse and public bathrooms are targets of vandalism. This is a problem and a financial drain on the city.

“The lighthouse that you see right over your shoulder is always vandalized,” said Smith. “The bathrooms are vandalized, not that we are going to put cameras in the bathroom, but they will be outside where we can see people coming in and out.”

Some groups show favor of cameras because they believe that a surveillance system could decrease crime.

“I think security is the best thing because you do have people that rob and steal, even kill,” said tourist Michael Pugh. “It is a good protection. Everyone is against it until it happens to them. Then they will cry for the police and wonder why we are not getting any help.”

Some residents say it is a risk-versus-reward scenario.

“I think it is a great idea,” said Waveland resident Pat Erickson. “There are too many murders in the towns up and down the Cost right now. Hopefully, something like that will help deter someone that wants to go kill somebody.”

Other groups see it as a risk to their privacy. Some citizens are also worried about the use of camera systems with artificial intelligence (AI).

“Neighbors aren’t as excited about the idea,” Smith said. “Some would like a town hall meeting before Waveland invests in cameras.”

City Clerk Mickey Lagasse said the city is looking at other options before buying the cameras.

“The city likes the idea of being able to help identify vandals and others committing a crime, but people are concerned about the AI component,” said Lagasse.

Lagasse said the city is looking for a similar product without AI technology. He said they want to make sure the city would have total control of the systems so that employees wouldn’t be able to control the camera’s functions.

“There will be policies in place so that even if I’m not in office anymore,” said Smith. “The new mayor can’t activate or deactivate anything without the board’s permission to turn on or off the features of the camera.”

Lagasse also said AI tag readers have been able to capture criminals, and it would allow them to search for targets and see where the suspects have been.

The technology would also allow pinpointing specifics of an incident instead of watching hours of recordings, however, it would be different than what’s used everyday on Google and Facebook.

Smith also said the cameras would not use facial-recognition software in order to protect the privacy of residents, especially children.

