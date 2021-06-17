WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

St. Louis gun-waving couple pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing...
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis.(Laurie Skrivan | Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted several hundred protesters who were marching in front of their home in June of last year.

The McCloskeys came out of their home and waved weapons at the demonstrators. They claimed the protesters were trespassing.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he was running for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife Natasha leave the federal courthouse in Gulfport...
Mario King sentencing delayed after new fraud allegation
Authorities say a woman died after crashing into an RV on I-10 Saturday morning.
Woman dies after crashing into RV on I-10 Saturday morning
A D’Iberville family is mourning the loss of a loved one after an afternoon turned to tragic on...
D’Iberville man who drowned off private pier identified

Latest News

The City of Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras on its properties in order to...
Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras to help decrease crime
LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday