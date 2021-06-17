Police: Man arrested after shooting someone at Pascagoula hotel

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police say they’ve arrested a man after he shot someone at a Pascagoula hotel, wrecked his vehicle while leaving the scene and leading police on a foot chase Wednesday night.

Authorities were dispatched around 11:10p.m. Wednesday night to shots being fired at the Nola Goula Inn in Pascagoula. When police arrived, the found one person suffering with a gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect 40-year-old Elliot Crosby left the scene in a vehicle, which he wrecked between Highway 90 and Chicot Street, however, he was arrested after a brief foot chase with police.

Crosby was booked and charged for aggravated assault and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

