WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after shooting someone at Pascagoula hotel

Authorities say they've arrested a man after a allegedly shot someone at a Pascagoula hotel.
Authorities say they've arrested a man after a allegedly shot someone at a Pascagoula hotel.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police say they’ve arrested a man after he shot someone at a Pascagoula hotel, wrecked his vehicle while leaving the scene and leading police on a foot chase Wednesday night.

Authorities were dispatched around 11:10p.m. Wednesday night to shots being fired at the Nola Goula Inn in Pascagoula. When police arrived, the found one person suffering with a gunshot wound.

Sample HTML block

Police say the suspect 40-year-old Elliot Crosby left the scene in a vehicle, which he wrecked between Highway 90 and Chicot Street, however, he was arrested after a brief foot chase with police.

Crosby was booked and charged for aggravated assault and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife Natasha leave the federal courthouse in Gulfport...
Mario King sentencing delayed after new fraud allegation
Authorities say a woman died after crashing into an RV on I-10 Saturday morning.
Woman dies after crashing into RV on I-10 Saturday morning
6-17-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update
92L moving north, will likely become a depression or storm

Latest News

The City of Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras on its properties in order to...
Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras to help decrease crime
According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the...
Tropical storm warning issued for Mississippi Gulf Coast
Waveland officials are considering the addition of surveillance cameras on its properties, such...
Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras to help decrease crime
With tropical rain in the forecast this weekend for much of South Mississippi, sandbags are...
LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations ahead of potential tropical weather this weekend