Weekend police chase began with road rage shots fired at kids, say authorities

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are still investigating a pursuit Saturday that ended with officers shooting a suspect.

It all began Saturday afternoon after police received a call about a road rage incident in an unincorporated part of Long Beach, said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Authorities say Rudy Toler, 41, fired multiple shots into a vehicle that had four juveniles inside it. A chase ensued soon after and Toler attempted to flee, driving into Gulfport city limits.

The chase came to an end on 37th Avenue near West Railroad. Shots were then exchanged between officers and the suspect.

Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport Saturday afternoon. (WLOX)

Toler was struck by the gunfire and taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. He was released the same day and booked into Harrison County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count of felony eluding.

No officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire. Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal confirms that four of his officers are now on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is standard protocol. No officers from Gulfport Police Department were involved in the exchange of gunfire, said Gulfport Sgt. Jason Ducre’.

A $250,000 bond on each aggravated assault charge and a $25,000 bond on the eluding charge has been set.

