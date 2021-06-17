WLOX Careers
Pelicans, Stan Van Gundy part ways

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy signals in the fourth quarter during an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy signals in the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Pelicans announced Tuesday that the team and former head coach Stan Van Gundy mutually agreed to part ways.

Van Gundy finished with a 31-41 record in his lone season in New Orleans.

“We are mindful of the fact that buy-in from your players matters. At the same time, this isn’t something they were counseled on in terms of making the decision and I don’t believe it’s going to be a part of the process where we’re leaning deeply on them for their input, because I don’t think that’s fair to them,” executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said. “We’ve had several very good fruitful basketball conversations with our players along the way, and i think weve built a knowledge base of what they need to succeed, and that’s our job to act on.”

