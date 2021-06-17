Pelicans, Stan Van Gundy part ways

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Pelicans announced Tuesday that the team and former head coach Stan Van Gundy mutually agreed to part ways.

Van Gundy finished with a 31-41 record in his lone season in New Orleans.

“We are mindful of the fact that buy-in from your players matters. At the same time, this isn’t something they were counseled on in terms of making the decision and I don’t believe it’s going to be a part of the process where we’re leaning deeply on them for their input, because I don’t think that’s fair to them,” executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said. “We’ve had several very good fruitful basketball conversations with our players along the way, and i think weve built a knowledge base of what they need to succeed, and that’s our job to act on.”

