Pearl River baseball’s ‘very special’ season

Pearl River Wildcats Baseball (WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River baseball is fresh off of one of the best seasons in program history, finishing with a 36-9 record, including an 18-1 mark at home.

The Wildcats had three all-Americans, including West Harrison alum Tate Parker, having had only eight total all-Americans in program history prior to the season. They were off to a red-hot start in 2020 before the season was called off, and finished 41-14 the year prior.

A model of consistency is strong under head coach Michael Avalon, who says he’s uniquely proud of this year’s squad.

“I think one of the things we were most proud of this year was handling the expectation. We talked to them from day one about the bullseye being on their chest, and that’s not easy, he said. “These young men worked hard every day and stayed humble, and they accomplished a lot. To say they’re the greatest to ever play here, that’s not for me to say, but there’s no question they’re in the conversation, and they made their argument very loud. We had 14 players go on to play college baseball, 11 at the Division-I level, a state championship, top-5 all year. A very special group that won’t be forgotten about for a while.”

