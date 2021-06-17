WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Tropical Outlook for Invest 92L
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
A D’Iberville family is mourning the loss of a loved one after an afternoon turned to tragic on...
D’Iberville man who drowned off private pier identified

Latest News

The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer
Watching the tropics
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
85-year-old Meridian man forced to sleep in hotels after home hit by school bus
85-year-old Meridian man forced to sleep in hotels after home hit by school bus
Mississippi Economic Council held its first in-person meeting in more than a year Wednesday.
Business leaders gather for Mississippi Economic Council’s annual meeting