Investigating underway after man found dead in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Bay St. Louis Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr., police responded around 3:00 p.m. to the intersection of Road 558 and 16th Street near Shoreline Park in response to a dead body belonging to a man.

The man has not been identified at this time, and the cause of death is under investigation.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

