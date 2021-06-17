WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Investigating underway after man found dead in Bay St. Louis

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Bay St. Louis Thursday afternoon,...
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Bay St. Louis Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Bay St. Louis Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr., police responded around 3:00 p.m. to the intersection of Road 558 and 16th Street near Shoreline Park in response to a dead body belonging to a man.

The man has not been identified at this time, and the cause of death is under investigation.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife Natasha leave the federal courthouse in Gulfport...
Mario King sentencing delayed after new fraud allegation
Authorities say a woman died after crashing into an RV on I-10 Saturday morning.
Woman dies after crashing into RV on I-10 Saturday morning
6-17-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update
92L moving north, will likely become a depression or storm

Latest News

The City of Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras on its properties in order to...
Waveland plans to install surveillance cameras to help decrease crime
For more than a year, an osprey family has nested in the crow's next of the old USS Biloxi mast...
Osprey family ‘Rule the Roost’ at Biloxi Small Craft Harbor
Thursday’s change of command ceremony paid homage to outgoing commander Col. Heather Blackwell...
KAFB welcomes new 81st Training Wing commander
City of Biloxi crews are making early preparations ahead of the storm such as cleaning out...
Biloxi makes early preparations ahead of tropical system