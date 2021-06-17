Hot & dry today. Tropical impacts begin tomorrow.

Slightly lower humidity this morning with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Another hot afternoon on the way with highs in the lower 90s but with these less humid conditions the heat index should stay below 100, maybe as little as the lower 90s. Hardly any rain today. Then, some changes as the tropical activity in the Gulf heads our way. The Hurricane Hunters will be flying into the Gulf today to gather weather data. Tropical weather impacts will begin for the WLOX area as early as tomorrow: currently, our main concern is up to ten inches of flooding rainfall. We will also be monitoring the threats of 35 to 40 mph winds, possible tornadoes, and coastal flooding due to tides being up to three feet above normal. Expect a windy Friday in South Mississippi with passing squalls for much of the day. Tornadoes and gusty winds will be possible with these squalls. More of the same for Friday night. This tropical activity looks to make landfall on Saturday morning in Louisiana, based on this morning’s computer model scenarios. We can expect a windy Saturday and Saturday night in South Mississippi with widespread downpours. Going into Father’s Day Sunday, the threat of heavy flooding rainfall may decrease but there will still be scattered showers. A wet pattern may continue into next week.