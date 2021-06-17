WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hot & dry today. Tropical impacts begin tomorrow.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Slightly lower humidity this morning with mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Another hot afternoon on the way with highs in the lower 90s but with these less humid conditions the heat index should stay below 100, maybe as little as the lower 90s. Hardly any rain today. Then, some changes as the tropical activity in the Gulf heads our way. The Hurricane Hunters will be flying into the Gulf today to gather weather data. Tropical weather impacts will begin for the WLOX area as early as tomorrow: currently, our main concern is up to ten inches of flooding rainfall. We will also be monitoring the threats of 35 to 40 mph winds, possible tornadoes, and coastal flooding due to tides being up to three feet above normal. Expect a windy Friday in South Mississippi with passing squalls for much of the day. Tornadoes and gusty winds will be possible with these squalls. More of the same for Friday night. This tropical activity looks to make landfall on Saturday morning in Louisiana, based on this morning’s computer model scenarios. We can expect a windy Saturday and Saturday night in South Mississippi with widespread downpours. Going into Father’s Day Sunday, the threat of heavy flooding rainfall may decrease but there will still be scattered showers. A wet pattern may continue into next week.

Most Read

Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
A D’Iberville family is mourning the loss of a loved one after an afternoon turned to tragic on...
D’Iberville man who drowned off private pier identified
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife Natasha leave the federal courthouse in Gulfport...
Mario King sentencing delayed after new fraud allegation
Authorities say a woman died after crashing into an RV on I-10 Saturday morning.
Woman dies after crashing into RV on I-10 Saturday morning

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Lower humidity tonight & Thursday, heavy rainfall this weekend
Watching the tropics
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Tropical Outlook for Invest 92L
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Heavy rainfall likely this weekend thanks to a tropical disturbance.
Taylor's 4 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast