92L moving north, will likely become a depression or storm
Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into 92L on Thursday
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the likelihood for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. This system, whether it becomes a depression or storm or not, will likely bring heavy rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast.
LATEST OUTLOOK
Tropical Wave Invest 92L has a high chance to become a depression or storm in the Gulf by Thursday night or Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center early Thursday.
The Hurricane Hunters will be flying into the Gulf today to gather weather data. This data will be used to improve forecast model accuracy to help us get a better idea of how the storm will impact our region.
Tropical weather impacts will begin for the WLOX area as early as tomorrow. Our main concern is up to ten inches of flooding rainfall.
We will also be monitoring the threats of 35 to 40 mph winds, possible tornadoes, and coastal flooding due to tides being up to three feet above normal.
Expect a windy Friday in South Mississippi with passing squalls for much of the day. Tornadoes and gusty winds will be possible with these squalls. More of the same for Friday night.
The center of this tropical low pressure system may make landfall on Saturday morning in Louisiana, based on Thursday morning’s computer model scenarios.
If that actually happens, then expect a windy Saturday and Saturday night in South Mississippi with widespread downpours.
Going into Father’s Day Sunday, the threat of heavy flooding rainfall may decrease but there will still be scattered showers.
If this disturbance gets a name, it would be called Claudette.
Hurricane season will peak three months from now in September.
