WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

78-year-old cancer survivor earns black belt in Taekwondo

This veteran is proving that age is just a number.
By Tristan Ruppert
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man is proving that age is just a number when it comes to being physically fit and achieving health goals.

Tom Gustafson is a 78-year-old veteran. In addition to beating cancer, the Gulfport man has survived many other extensive medical procedures.

“I had cancer surgery in 2016. I have heart work. I have 11 stints and I am also diabetic,” he said.

Wanting to stay healthy, Gustafson decided a few years ago to pick up some martial arts classes.

“My surgeon told me the only way to get rid of it - the problem - is to be active,” said Gustafson. “Both of my grandkids - actually all of my grandkids - went through Taekwondo. So it encouraged me to go that way.”

Tom Gustafson kisses his wife after she presented him with the black belt he earned.
Tom Gustafson kisses his wife after she presented him with the black belt he earned.(WLOX)

On Wednesday night, Gustafson reached a goal he has been working the last three years to achieve. The 78-year-old was presented with a black belt in Taekwondo. His wife and partner for over 50 years actually tied the belt around his waist.

“I feel privileged because of my age and health condition,” he said. “I feel like I have accomplished something.”

The moment was a reminder that we can overcome almost anything with the right mindset.

“It reinforces to everyone here that despite his hurdles with cancer and the heart attack, you can achieve a black belt just through hard training and perseverance,” said Joe Calhoun, who owns Tiger Rock Martial Arts. “He is quite the inspiration to all of us.”

It took a lot of hard work and dedication, but Gustafson said the moment was worth it. He now hopes his story inspires others to become more active.

“I encourage, especially elder people who sit down and hug the couch and watch tv, get active,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the man whose body was found in Gulfport on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Officials identify man’s body found in Gulfport
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife Natasha leave the federal courthouse in Gulfport...
Mario King sentencing delayed after new fraud allegation
A D’Iberville family is mourning the loss of a loved one after an afternoon turned to tragic on...
D’Iberville man who drowned off private pier identified
Authorities say a woman died after crashing into an RV on I-10 Saturday morning.
Woman dies after crashing into RV on I-10 Saturday morning

Latest News

Dr. Stephanie Parks and Dr. Marti Jordan partnered up with members of USM’s iTech group to...
Two USM nursing faculty members create an app to help students with clinicals
Gulfport councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines and other city leaders have partnered with Memorial...
Gulfport city leaders work to get more people vaccinated
Denise Smith tells us how you can give the gift of life next week during the Media for Red...
Happening June 21-23: Media for Red Cross Blood Drive
The Centers for Disease Control is now calling the Delta Variant of COVID-19 a "variant of...
Wednesday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. Nicholas Conger