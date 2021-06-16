WLOX Careers
Woman dies after crashing into RV on I-10 Saturday morning

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say a woman died after she crashed into an RV on I-10 Saturday morning.

According to Biloxi Police, a witness called around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning and said they saw a SUV traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel on I-10. The witness later told police that the vehicle crashed near Shriner’s Boulevard.

Through the preliminary investigation, several witnesses told authorities the SUV continued westbound in the eastbound lanes near the D’Iberville exit until she struck an RV head on, just east of Shriner’s Boulevard. Police say the RV contained seven people, but none of them were injured.

However, the woman driving the SUV was airlifted to Mobile, where she later died from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

