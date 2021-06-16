Wednesday’s Forecast

Get ready for another hot day. Highs will climb to the lower to mid 90s. Hardly any rain is expected today. But, we can’t completely rule out a stray pop-up thunderstorm. Hot and dry again tomorrow. Then, a wetter pattern begins Friday and continues into the weekend. Tropical Wave Invest 92L in the southern Gulf will move northward tomorrow and will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Friday. We have the potential for very heavy to extreme rainfall to set up somewhere on the U.S. Gulf Coast, possibly right here in South Mississippi mainly on Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday. Currently, the forecast impacts are only focused on flooding rainfall threats. But, if 92L actually becomes a tropical storm, then there could be other impacts like strong wind and coastal flooding and/or storm surge. Once a system actually forms by Friday, that is when we would be able to learn more details about our possible impacts.