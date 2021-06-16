Sen. Hyde-Smith no-show for dinner hosted by VP Harris due to ‘previous commitment’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Only three female U.S. senators were absent for a bipartisan women senators dinner hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, one being Mississippi senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The dinner was held Tuesday at the Vice President’s residence, which is located on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

“What a wonderful bipartisan women Senators dinner at our @VP’s residence,” posted Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) on Twitter. “Thank you Kamala! I am so proud of you!”

Stabenow also posted pictures of the dinner showing every women U.S. senator in attendance.

What a wonderful bipartisan women Senators dinner at our @VP’s residence! Thank you Kamala! I am so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/l5sVNWO7lU — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 16, 2021

Republican senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who did attend the dinner, said that it was “a lovely event.”

The three who did not go were Senators Cynthia Marie Lummis (R-WY), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Cindy Hyde-Smith.

According to a spokesperson for Hyde-Smith, she “appreciated the Vice President’s invitation,” but could not attend “due to a previous commitment.”

It was not revealed what that previous commitment was.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.