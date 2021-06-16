Rebel Road Trip reconnects Ole Miss with fans and potential students on the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The sounds of Hotty Toddy echoing in the Mississippi Aquarium on Tuesday meant for the first time in two years Ole Miss could bring its message to supporters on the Coast.

“We ask all these folks to make the five-hour drive to Oxford to watch us play, and we need to come down and be in their living room a little bit,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Athletic Director. “The Coast is a big place for us at Ole Miss.”

Not only is the Rebel Road Trip used to connect with sports fans, but it’s also a way to reach out to prospective students like West Harrison valedictorian Rachel Weaver. COVID-19 precautions in the last year complicated Weaver’s college decision to attend Ole Miss, but she’s glad her freshman year will be starting in 2021 and not 2020.

“Last year I feel like I wouldn’t have gotten the full college experience and now I feel like I can experience,” Weaver said.

Eduardo Prieto is the Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management. According to Prieto, recruiting students with limited visits was challenging, but it’s turned into an opportunity to use technology to grow enrollment, especially in places like the Coast, a five-hour drive away from Oxford.

“We’ve gotten real creative, we’ve gotten real good about engaging students and families by using Zoom,” Prieto said.

The last enrollment figures released by the IHL showed a 2% drop in students at Ole Miss from 2019 to 2020. Even with Southern Miss having a visible footprint on the Coast and Mississippi State now offering some four-year degrees through MGCCC, Prieto believes the Coast is a key piece in the student recruiting strategy.

“It’s a priority area for us, we want to be the first institution of choice for local students,” Prieto said. “We want them to know we’re their university and we’re here to serve them.”

The featured speakers for the Rebel Road Trip stop in Gulfport were Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin, Head Basketball Coach Kermit Davis, Women’s Head Basketball Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Athletic Director Keith Carter and Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.