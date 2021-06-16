WLOX Careers
PRCC offers tuition-free credits through special summer program

By Allen Brewer
Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Students who need a little help transitioning to college can bridge the gap at Pearl River Community College this summer.

The Bridge-to-College program will allow 30 upcoming PRCC students the opportunity to earn nine hours of college credit without tuition.

Students must be eligible for Student Support Services to be eligible for this program, meaning either neither student’s parent graduated from a four-year college, they have financial need or the student has a documented disability. The program is specially designed for students with an ACT of 18 or less or who have been out of school for several years.

The program is designed to help first-time college students transition from high school or the workforce to community college, allowing them to increase their academic skills and prepare for the upcoming semester. The program also gives confidence to non-traditional students who have been out of school for five or more years.

Once accepted, students will be enrolled in Reading/English, Pre-Algebra, and Community College Survival Skills. These courses will toward the student’s overall GPA but not toward graduation requirements.

SSS is accepting applications until June 22. The program will last from June 30 - July 29 with classes meeting Monday - Thursday most weeks.

Those interested should contact Student Support Services at (601) 403-1356 or (601) 403-1285 for more information.

