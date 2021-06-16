WLOX Careers
Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic

By WCVB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (WCVB) - A message in a bottle that was sent from Rhode Island a few years ago has been found more than 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The person who found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal said he hopes to track down the person who wrote the message.

“Last Friday I was spearfishing, and I found the bottle,” Christian Santos said. “I got it, went out and I opened it, and there was this paper in it and I brought it home.”

The message in the bottle read: “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and I’m visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The message also included an email address.

“I read it and then I showed it to my mom,” Santos said.

Santos used to live in Boston. Ten years ago, he and his family moved to Portugal.

After finding the bottle, he now has a message for the sender.

“I would like to tell them I found it, where it was and what I was doing, and we’re going to be friends for life,” Santos said.

It is estimated that the note was written around Thanksgiving of 2018.

Santos, along with WCVB, have tried contacting the person who wrote the message, but have had no luck so far.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

