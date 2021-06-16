Louisiana man dies in wreck on Hwy. 603

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man is dead after a wreck in Hancock County Sunday night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 603 around 9:34 p.m.

Authorities said a 2019 Nissan Sentra was traveling south and a 2008 International 704 Coast Electric utility truck was traveling north on Highway 603.

Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Sentra, 44-year-old Kebian Lewis of Bogalusa, La., was pronounced dead on the scene.

