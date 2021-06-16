Lane Kiffin speaks on South Mississippi duo entering their first season

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss fans and alumni gathered at the Mississippi Aquarium for the Rebel Road Trip stop in Gulfport. Men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis, women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, athletic director Keith Carter and head football coach Lane Kiffin were all in attendance.

Kiffin is fresh off his first real spring session with the Rebels, and welcomed two South Mississippi products (George County’s MJ Daniels and Biloxi’s Elijah Sabbatini) as they enter their first college season.

“A good spring, very good athlete. He can do a lot of different things,” Kiffin said of Daniels. “Like a lot of freshmen who came early like that, we’re trying to get him acclimated on and off the field.”

On Sabbatini, Kiffin said, “Really good kid, very smart. He did a really good job this spring and we’re excited to get going with him in the fall.”

