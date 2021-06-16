WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘I’ve been screaming for help’: Man posted farewell plea on social media hours before being killed by police

The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.
The Facebook posts Jamison made just hours before his death.(Facebook)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man killed by Jackson police officers Tuesday made a passionate plea on social media just hours before the shooting.

Solomon Jamison, 28, was shot and killed by officers at a Sprint Mart on E Northside Drive around 4 p.m.

Officers say Jamison fired shots inside the business and then shot at officers.

Police returned fire, hitting Jamison. He later died at the hospital.

Just hours before the shooting, Jamison posted a series of pleas to social media, possibly preluding his death.

The first post was attached to a message that read, “Mfs Don’t Love ya FR Until Ya Die or Some...”

In his own words, Jamison wrote, “I’ve been screaming for help.”

He also left a message for his children: “Just make sure my kids know i loved them. Cause i really do, just not strong enough to carry on. Rip me.”

He also left a message for a man he referred to as his little brother: “Im proud of you and im sorry.”

In his last post, he said “it was a way to talk me out of it,” and ended with, “Dont let nobody near my funeral fam.”

Jackson police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Jamison’s death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police and Fire Department find body in a field off of Lorraine Road.
Authorities ask for help identifying body found in Gulfport
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Tuesday Afternoon Outlook for Invest 92L
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Lawrence W. Baker, 52, is now awaiting extradition to LaSalle County, Illinois, where...
Man wanted in Illinois for sexual abuse of a minor arrested in Jackson County
The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the...
Hackers attack George County School District

Latest News

Authorities say a woman died after crashing into an RV on I-10 Saturday morning.
Woman dies after crashing into RV on I-10 Saturday morning
Congressman Bennie Thompson announced that the IRS will continue to provide tax credits to...
Bennie Thompson announces tax credit will help small businesses through September
Hot and dry today. Tropical disturbance likely will bring heavy rain this weekend.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new...
83 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday