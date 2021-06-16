WLOX Careers
Advertisement

Hot and dry today. Heavy rainfall likely this weekend.

By Taylor Graham
Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s going to be hot today, but at least the humidity is lower! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. A stray shower or two is possible, but unlikely.

Tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will be slim to none.

However, heavy rainfall is likely Friday through Sunday. A tropical disturbance in the Southern Gulf is expected to drift northward by the end of the week. It will likely become either a tropical depression or tropical storm. Its exact track is still unknown, but it will likely bring plenty of moisture by the weekend. South Mississippi could see 4-8″ of rain by the end of the weekend. Locally higher amounts are possible. If we end up on the east side of this system, there could be some coastal flooding thanks to a strong southeast wind. Keep checking back in for updates.

