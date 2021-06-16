WLOX Careers
Gulfport’s Kate Smith named Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year

By Michael Dugan
Updated: 25 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport soccer star Kate Smith was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi for the 2020-21 year. The award is given to the most elite high school athletes across the country for excellence in athletics, academics and in the community.

Kate scored 35 goals this season and notched 17 assists, and is committed to play for Ole Miss. She will be a senior this fall at Gulfport High.

