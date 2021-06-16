Gulfport’s Kate Smith named Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport soccer star Kate Smith was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi for the 2020-21 year. The award is given to the most elite high school athletes across the country for excellence in athletics, academics and in the community.

Kate scored 35 goals this season and notched 17 assists, and is committed to play for Ole Miss. She will be a senior this fall at Gulfport High.

