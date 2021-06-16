Driver’s license process in Mississippi much better than a year ago

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just a year ago, getting a driver’s license was an exercise in futility. People were angry and frustrated while waiting in line for hours. Fast forward to now, and it looks a lot different.

The latest visit to the driver’s license station in Biloxi is nothing like last year for Lauren Williams and her son Knox.

“My son had to get his driving permit,” she said. “He was due to get it during the COVID shutdown. So, as soon as they opened back up, we came, and it was five-and-a-half-hour wait. We weren’t seen. Had to come back again and wait again and we finally got it.”

She had ample motivation to use the “Skip the Line” online program and make an appointment for his license.

“This is such an easy process,” Williams said. “I encourage anyone who needs to come to make an appointment online. It’s super easy. I actually just made an appointment for my daughter while I was waiting in line.”

Shelly Simmons and her son Sean Holmes had the same experience.

“It was hot and exhausting,” Simmons said. “But I stayed in the car. I made him wait in line.”

This year was a breeze.

“When I got here at exactly 9 o’clock, they took me right at 9 o’clock and it took all of five minutes,” she said.

The “Skip the Line” program came online in October 2020, and it has helped.

Keith Davis, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s deputy commissioner of operations, said wait times are down from an average of two hours to 25 minutes.

Last year was a frustrating time for him and the department.

“I started with the Department of Public Safety in June of last year,” Davis said. “And I can’t tell you the number of calls of complaints that we received for that first six months, and we still receive some complaints. Obviously, we can’t make everyone happy, but the complaints have gone way, way down.”

He has no complaints from Joel Ferrell of Hattiesburg who came for his Commercial Driver’s License.

“We tried it in Hattiesburg,” he said. “And you’re looking at a two, three, four-hour wait. When you can do it online the day before and come right in.”

Davis said the department will accept walk-ins, but people with appointments are given priority, and he discourages people without appointments from gathering at the buildings hours before they open.

Davis added that in addition to other tools to help make the experience easier through House Bill 1371, the mobile driver’s license app, should be coming online by July.

