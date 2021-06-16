WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Consumer advocacy group urges parents to not give babies rice cereal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular brand of baby food was recalled last week because of high levels of arsenic and a consumer advocacy group is urging parents not to use rice cereal at all.

“What we’ve done out of habit, isn’t necessarily best for babies,” Jane Houlihan, research director for the consumer advocacy group Healthy Babies Bright Futures, said.

It’s often a baby’s first solid food, but the group is urging parents to stay away from it.

“If you choose a rice cereal from the grocery store, you really don’t know if it has high arsenic or not,” Houlihan said. “You don’t know if the company’s tested or what the decision the company’s made about the arsenic in their product.”

Last week, Beech-Nut recalled one lot of rice cereal after finding that it exceeded the Food and Drug Administration’s arsenic limits.

No other Beech-Nut products are affected by this recall and no illnesses related to these product codes were reported. The company, however, also announced it will stop selling baby rice cereal altogether.

“Arsenic is a really common contaminant in soil,” Houlihan said. “It’s everywhere, but rice happens to be particularly effective at picking it up from the soil and absorbing it, and so infant rice cereal has higher levels of arsenic than almost any baby food on the market.”

The FDA first proposed the limit on arsenic in infant rice cereals in 2016, when studies found 47% of infant rice cereals sampled from retail stores in 2014 contained 100 parts per billion of arsenic or more.

Even low levels of arsenic can harm a baby’s developing brain.

“If you’ve been serving infant rice cereal, there’s no need for panic or immediate concern,” Houlihan said. “The important thing is the make sure throughout your child’s infancy, you’re doing what you can to reduce lead and arsenic exposures.”

The Healthy Babies Bright Futures organization says alternatives include oatmeal or multi-grain cereals or simply pureeing fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police and Fire Department find body in a field off of Lorraine Road.
Authorities ask for help identifying body found in Gulfport
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Tuesday Afternoon Outlook for Invest 92L
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Lawrence W. Baker, 52, is now awaiting extradition to LaSalle County, Illinois, where...
Man wanted in Illinois for sexual abuse of a minor arrested in Jackson County
The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the...
Hackers attack George County School District

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact
It's often a baby's first solid food, but the group is urging parents to stay away from rice...
Consumer advocacy group urges parents to not give babies rice cereal
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation
As demand for blood continues to climb, the Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a "severe...
Red Cross: US facing severe blood shortage