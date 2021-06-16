WLOX Careers
Body recovered during search for missing swimmer

By Andrés Fuentes
Updated: 7 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A D’Iberville family mourns the loss of one of its loved ones after he went for a fatal swim near the pier just off of his home.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, first responders got a call from a home along a private road near the corner of Talley Street and Seventh Avenue.

Loved ones told police an elderly man went missing after going out for a swim in the water near his home.

“The wife saw her husband go under, saw him come back up and then she lost sight of him,” D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said.

Six different agencies rushed to the scene with tools to help find the man.

“We had some Sea-Doos out here. DMR had their boats out here. We also used some sonar equipment, some underwater equipment, an underwater drone,” D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith said.

At around 5:23 p.m., officials said they recovered the body. Police are still investigating what caused the man’s death.

With temperatures warming up and more people heading out for a swim, emergency officials are worried this won’t be the last time they respond to a call like this.

“We certainly hope not to see any more of this during the summertime but you know it does happen,” Smith said.

First responders hope more people use caution, especially with no lifeguard present.

“You just got to be careful when you’re out on the water. Know your limitations,” Payne said.

Officials have not released the identity of the man yet. However, they do ask you to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.

