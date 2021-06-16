WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police and Fire Department find body in a field off of Lorraine Road.
Authorities ask for help identifying body found in Gulfport
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Tuesday Afternoon Outlook for Invest 92L
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Lawrence W. Baker, 52, is now awaiting extradition to LaSalle County, Illinois, where...
Man wanted in Illinois for sexual abuse of a minor arrested in Jackson County
The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the...
Hackers attack George County School District

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact
It's often a baby's first solid food, but the group is urging parents to stay away from rice...
Consumer advocacy group urges parents to not give babies rice cereal
It's often a baby's first solid food, but the group is urging parents to stay away from rice...
Consumer advocacy group urges parents to not give babies rice cereal
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation
As demand for blood continues to climb, the Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a "severe...
Red Cross: US facing severe blood shortage